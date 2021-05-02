Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $77,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

