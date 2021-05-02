CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

