Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,456. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

