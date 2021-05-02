Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Sells 500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 3.2% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.00. 2,023,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,229. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

