DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $781,775.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00853083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.96 or 0.08847673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047359 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,942,748 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

