Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

