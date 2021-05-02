Daniel M. Sessa Sells 4,325 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $335.34 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $348.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. AJO LP purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

