David Lawee Sells 115,537 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08.

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

Shares of LYFT opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

