DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-9.00 EPS.

NYSE:DVA opened at $116.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

