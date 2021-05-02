DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-9.00 EPS.
NYSE:DVA opened at $116.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $125.28.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
