DDKoin (DDK) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $7,491.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00029036 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003565 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

