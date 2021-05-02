Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

