Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.