DeGate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,339.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $21.24 million and $46,339.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.