Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.32.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

