Denison Mines’ (DML) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

TSE:DML opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,560.26. Insiders have sold a total of 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959 over the last three months.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.