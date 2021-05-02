Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

