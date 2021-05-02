Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

SYF stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

