Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $80.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.