DexKit 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.75 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, DexKit has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One DexKit coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00008018 BTC on major exchanges. DexKit has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.30 or 0.01129626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00707704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,271.47 or 0.99742954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars.

