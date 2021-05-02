DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 571,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. 184,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

