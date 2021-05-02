Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 206,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

