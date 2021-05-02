DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $76.76 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 55% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $76.76 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.70 or 0.00556820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.72 or 0.02562985 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

