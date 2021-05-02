DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. DigitalOcean had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $775,500,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $43.57 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.