Digitex Futures Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.