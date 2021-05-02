Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.38% of Core Molding Technologies worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.30. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

