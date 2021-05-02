Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,750 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

