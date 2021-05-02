Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

INOV stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

