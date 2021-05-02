Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

