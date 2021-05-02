Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 155,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.05 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

