Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

