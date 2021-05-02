Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $114.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

