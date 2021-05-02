DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $56.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.