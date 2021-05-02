Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 1,932,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.4 days.
Shares of DNBHF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $21.56. 3,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $22.95.
About Dnb Asa
