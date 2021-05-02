Doctors Coin (DRS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.65 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $178.54 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069630 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.