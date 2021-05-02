DODO Reaches Market Capitalization of $453.19 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00007249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $453.19 million and $73.03 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DODO has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

