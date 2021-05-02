Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 663,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $79.90 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

