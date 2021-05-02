Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $114.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

