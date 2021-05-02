Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $918,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

LMT stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.