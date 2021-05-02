Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

