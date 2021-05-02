Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

NYSE INGR opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.