Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $14.53. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 867 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.