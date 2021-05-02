Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Full House Resorts accounts for about 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

