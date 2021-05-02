Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Heska were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heska by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of Heska stock opened at $182.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.89.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.