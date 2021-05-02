Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $73,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality comprises about 0.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 765.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

