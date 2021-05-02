Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $95,000 Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 134.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cambium Networks makes up 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

