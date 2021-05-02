Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $47,000 Investment in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

