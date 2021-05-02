Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,093,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE NMM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

