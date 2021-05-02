Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 1,674 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 131.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 in the last three months. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

