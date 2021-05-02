DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 276,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DBL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 18,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,416. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.