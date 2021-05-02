Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.54 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

